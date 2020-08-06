You have permission to edit this article.
Janette Salley -- Orangeburg
Janette Salley -- Orangeburg

Janette Salley

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Janette Salley, 72, of 2149 Mays St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Gregory Young is officiating.

Ms. Salley passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

