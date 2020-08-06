Janette Salley -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Janette Salley, 72, of 2149 Mays St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Gregory Young is officiating.

Ms. Salley passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

