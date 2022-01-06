 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janette Miller-Sweat -- Orangeburg

Janette Miller-Sweat

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Janette Miller–Sweat, 72, of 897 Hampton Drive, passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at the residence of her daughter in Summerville.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Due to COVID 19, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence, but you are invited to contact her daughter, Melanie Sweat- Jefferson at 803.290.1867 to express condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

