Janette Miller

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Janette B. Miller, 66, of 1186 Gloria St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at William Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Stanley Rivers is officiating.
Ms. Miller will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.
Ms. Miller passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at her residence.
Family and friends may call at the residence, 1186 Gloria St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
