ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Janette B. Miller, 66, of 1186 Gloria St., Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence, 1186 Gloria St., Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

