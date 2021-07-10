 Skip to main content
Janette Brown -- North
Janette Brown -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mrs. Janette Brown, 84, of 232 Lightning Road, North, will be held noon Sunday, July 11, 2021, at St. Mark United Methodist Church West Cemetery, St. James Road, North.

Mrs. Brown passed away Wednesday, July 7.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. at the residence. Please adhere to CDC guidelines when visiting. Wear your mask and social distance.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

