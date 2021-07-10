Janette Brown -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mrs. Janette Brown, 84, of 232 Lightning Road, North, will be held noon Sunday, July 11, 2021, at St. Mark United Methodist Church West Cemetery, St. James Road, North.
Mrs. Brown passed away Wednesday, July 7.
The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. at the residence. Please adhere to CDC guidelines when visiting. Wear your mask and social distance.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.