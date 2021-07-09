Janette Brown -- North

NORTH -- Mrs. Janette Brown, 84, of 232 Lightning Road, North, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. daily at the residence. Please adhere to the guidelines of COVID-19 when visiting. Wear your mask and social distance.