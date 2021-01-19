Janet S. Murray -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Janet S. Murray, 57 years of age, died Jan. 18, 2021.
Janet was born in N.C., a daughter of the late Willis and Judy Shumaker. She loved woodcrafts, her animals and spending time with her family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan, 20, in Ott Cemetery in Branchville. The family will receive friends one hour before services.
Janet is survived by her husband, Scotty Murray of Branchville; a daughter, Amanda Turner of Bowman; a brother, Randy Hardee of Loris; two sisters, Lynn Weston of Mississippi and Vickie Sutcliff of Orangeburg; two grandchildren, Matthew Huff and Nicole Turner; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Glen Keller; a brother, Willis “Boosie” Shumaker; and a sister, Janie Henderson.
Memorials may be made to Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 96. Branchville, SC 29432.
Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.
