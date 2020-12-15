 Skip to main content
Janet Allen -- Vance
VANCE – Funeral services for Janet Allen, 74, of Hilliard Boulevard, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in the Rock Hill AME Church parking lot, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance. Burial will be in Green Pond Cemetery, Smoaks.

She died Dec. 10 at Trident Health System, North Charleston.

Viewing was held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the funeral home.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines. Masks are required at all times.

Friends and family may call and visit Eutawville Community Funeral Home.

