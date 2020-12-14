 Skip to main content
Janet Allen -- Vance
Janet Allen -- Vance

VANCE -- Janet Allen, 74, of Hilliard Boulevard, died Dec. 10, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Green Pond Cemetery, Smoaks.

Friends and family may call and visit the residence or call the funeral home.

