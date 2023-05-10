ST. MATTHEWS -- Jane "My Jane" Reed Dyches, 78, of St. Matthews passed away May 8, 2023 after a long battle with Dementia.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Matthews with Rev. James McGee officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.

Jane, loving wife to the late Claude O. Dyches Jr., was born in Lyman, SC, a daughter of the late Charles and Beulah Reed. She was the baby sister to her three late sisters Hazel Hall, Myrle Bell and Joyce Carruth. Jane graduated from James F. Byrnes High School in Duncan, SC and Spartanburg Methodist College. Jane worked alongside her husband at Granby Office Outfitters Inc. in Cayce, SC for a number of years. She retired after 20 years with Calhoun County, having served as the Assistant to the Director of the Development Commission and also served as the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce of Calhoun County.

Jane was a faithful servant to Christ throughout her life. Her family teased her that every time the church doors were open she was there. Her love of the Lord shown through daily by her willingness to tell others about Christ, her positive attitude, and her reliance on the Lord during tough times.

Jane will always be remembered for her "million dollar smile." Even in the last month of her life the doctors, nurses and care-givers spoke of the smile that was always on her face.Jane was also a dedicated servant to her children, Emily and Reed (Tonya). She loved being Aunt Jane to her numerous nieces and nephews, as well. However, her most cherished family member was her granddaughter, Elise. Jane's smile was never brighter than the day Elise was born. Even when "My Jane" no longer remembered Elise's name, she would see her and want to know who is that precious little girl.

She took great pleasure in serving each community she lived in by volunteering and as a member of numerous organizations. Jane especially loved to help organize the Purple Martin Festival and Fourth of July Fireworks Show for Calhoun County for many years. She enjoyed working in her yard and particularly loved taking care of the flowers on the "Joycee Hill" in her back yard.

To know Jane was to love her and, as people would say, "There's only one Jane Dyches." We can only imagine how radiant her smile was when she finally met Jesus.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1808 Bridge Street, St. Matthews, SC 29135 or to the charity of one's choice.

