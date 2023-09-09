ORANGEBURG -- Jane Crum Covington, 101, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. She was the wife of the late Herbert Sinclair "Hub" Covington.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, September 11, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Further details and online condolences may be found at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.