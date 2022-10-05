Jane Connelly Teague -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jane Connelly Teague, 67, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, after an extended illness.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Bethany Baptist Church, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Jim Broad will be officiating.

The family will receive immediately following the service.

Jane was born in Summerville, the eldest of five children of the late Emory F. Connelly and the late Thelma Ayers Connelly. Jane was a 1973 graduate of Edisto High School. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Jane enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, cross stitching and gardening. She was predeceased by her parents; her son, Richard A. Nichols Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Mike Creech.

Survivors include her brothers, Rodney Connelly (Cindy), Wes Connelly (Karen), Emory Connelly (Jill Duke); sister, Sue Creech; companion, Lyle Brown; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; her fur babies, Sadie, Daisy, Katie and Payne.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or the Connie Maxwell Home for Children, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.

