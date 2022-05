ROCK HILL -- Jamie Shante' Goodwin, 31, formerly of Bamberg, passed away.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence of her mother, Colene Goodwin, 89 Creekside Drive, Bamberg, and it's mandatory that a mask be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.