ROCK HILL -- Jamie Shante' Goodwin, 31, of Rock Hill and formerly of Bamberg, passed away.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may visit at the residence of her mother, Colene Goodwin, 89 Creekside Drive, Bamberg. It's mandatory that a mask be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.