James 'Willie' Wilson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- James “Willie” Wilson, 79, entered into rest Friday. Sept. 18, 2020, after an extended period of declining health. He was the husband of Barbara McKay Wilson and a son of the late David S. Wilson and Mildred Zeigler Wilson.

Mr. Wilson was a member of Bamberg First Baptist Church. After his retirement from Edisto Electric Co-op, he enjoyed attending yard sales and auctions. He was an avid Gamecock fan and loved his two special cats, Charlie and Grey.

He is survived by two daughters, Ryndie Wilson Brusco (George) and Rhonda Wilson Burgess (Dave); three grandchildren, Brandon Morris, Anna Brusco and Emily Brusco; and one great-grandson, Hayden Morris. Additional survivors are several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Minnie Lee Wilson Morris (Francis), Gloria M. Wilson; and a brother, Joe Robert Wilson (Barbara).

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Cooner Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Brad Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in Bamberg Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, is in charge of arrangements (803-245-2828).