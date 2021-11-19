James Williams Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Williams Jr., 65, of 1829 McMichael St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Nathaniel T. Haynes is officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

Friends may call his sister, Elaine Williams, at 803-347-3233 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

