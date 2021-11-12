James Williams Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Williams Jr., 65, of 1829 McMichael St., Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call his sister, Elaine Williams, at 803-347-3233, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com,