DENMARK -- Deacon James Williams Jr. of Denmark died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Capernaum Missionary Baptist Church in Denmark. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Deacon Williams was the son of the late Deacon James and Oreater Dowling Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 52 years, Mrs. Ruthie Murdock Williams; and his children.
A viewing is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel in Denmark.
