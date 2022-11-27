James William Morris -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- On Nov. 21, 2022, Jim passed away at his home. He was 84 years old. He was the eldest child of the late Bill “Yank” and Margaret “Peg” Morris.

Jim was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. In 1956, he joined the US Marine Air Corps, training at Parris Island, as a radar operator. Jim was employed by Azalea Meats, DPU, and retired from Santee Cooper in 1989. He was a life member of Progress Lodge #356, Orangeburg Elks Lodge #897, Good Ole Boys Club and participated in Orangeburg's Cruise-In car shows. Jim's hobbies were round track and drag strip racing, and engine fabricating. He and his race cars were known as "Sugar Bear," mainly racing in Orangeburg. He was a member and licensed driver of NHRA.

Jim is survived by his fiancée', Elizabeth McQuee Bagnal Calloway; daughters, Cindy (Johnny) Bloodworth, Cathy (Greg) Campbell, Diana (Lamar) Roberson, Gail (Tab) Jordan; son, Mac (Lisa) Bagnal; sisters, Peggy Smith, Betsy (Jack) Meier, and Linda Franklin; brother, Joe (Dixie) Morris; and sister-in-law, Barbara S. Morris. He had 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his brothers, Lee Morris, Bob Morris, and John Morris; sisters-in-law, Brenda Morris and Cookie Morris; and brother-in-law, Clemson Smith.

Jim left behind special close friends, Rickie and Brenda Betsill, Ricky Pooser, Evelyn Banks, Peggy Kinsey, Mark Jones, Deborah Wiles, and Chico Rodriquez.

Jim had a love for animals and leaves behind his fur-babies, two dogs and three cats.

The celebration of his Jim's life will be held at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. A visitation with the family will follow.

Memorials may be sent to the Shriners Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive,Tampa, FL 33607, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and Orangeburg SPCA, 225 Ruff Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

