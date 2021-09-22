James William ‘Bill’ Fields -- Santee

Bill was born in June 1926 in Reamer Hill, West Virginia, to Doris (Davis) and Earl Fields. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, then studied mechanical engineering at West Virginia University. While there, he was charmed by schoolteacher Lois Wiseman; they married in 1950 and spent 62 happy years together. Bill had an unquenchable sense of adventure and soon moved his family first to Venezuela, then to the Middle East, taking side trips ranging from archeological digs to jungle villages. His golf handicap was low, his patience with woodworking high, and he'd drop both at the drop of a hat to go fishing with friends. After years in the oil industry, Bill retired to Santee, where he quickly became involved in community projects. His enthusiasm and helpful spirit will be missed.