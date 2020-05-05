James William ‘Bill’ Burch -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James William “Bill” Burch, 91, of Orangeburg and recently Chapin, passed away at home Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Born in Chesterfield, Billy was the son of Clancy Bowman and Eleanor Gainey Burch. His brothers, Clancy Jr. and Jack, predeceased him. Bill graduated from Chesterfield High School and attended The Citadel prior to an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1952. After service in the Air Force, Bill continued his career in nuclear and civil engineering with the Atomic Energy Commission, S.C. Nuclear Advisory Board and the Departments of the Navy and the Army, receiving a commendation for energy conservation projects in Europe in the latter. After retiring and moving to Orangeburg, Bill continued to enjoy pastimes of walking, gardening and reading. He was an active member in the Lions Club, American Legion and Habitat for Humanity. Bill was a member and former trustee of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, participating in the Couples' Class, Chancel Choir and Golden Singers.
Bill is survived by his wife, Gaye, and sons and daughters: James W. Burch Jr. of Blythewood, Robert H. Burch of Greenville, Daniel J. Burch (Diane) of Durham, North Carolina; Thomas A. Burch of Chapin, Susan B. Heffron (Gregory) of Mount Pleasant, Marcus C. Burch (Barbara) of Simpsonville, and Jamie A. Burch of Eatonton, Georgia. He was blessed with 17 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
A celebration of life service will be held as soon as is deemed safe for friends and family to gather. Bill requested no flowers for himself, but rather that memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg or to a charity for the good of others.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.