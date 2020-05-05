James William ‘Bill’ Burch -- Orangeburg
0 comments

James William ‘Bill’ Burch -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- James William “Bill” Burch, 91, of Orangeburg and recently Chapin, passed away at home Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Born in Chesterfield, Billy was the son of Clancy Bowman and Eleanor Gainey Burch. His brothers, Clancy Jr. and Jack, predeceased him. Bill graduated from Chesterfield High School and attended The Citadel prior to an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1952. After service in the Air Force, Bill continued his career in nuclear and civil engineering with the Atomic Energy Commission, S.C. Nuclear Advisory Board and the Departments of the Navy and the Army, receiving a commendation for energy conservation projects in Europe in the latter. After retiring and moving to Orangeburg, Bill continued to enjoy pastimes of walking, gardening and reading. He was an active member in the Lions Club, American Legion and Habitat for Humanity. Bill was a member and former trustee of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, participating in the Couples' Class, Chancel Choir and Golden Singers.

Bill is survived by his wife, Gaye, and sons and daughters: James W. Burch Jr. of Blythewood, Robert H. Burch of Greenville, Daniel J. Burch (Diane) of Durham, North Carolina; Thomas A. Burch of Chapin, Susan B. Heffron (Gregory) of Mount Pleasant, Marcus C. Burch (Barbara) of Simpsonville, and Jamie A. Burch of Eatonton, Georgia. He was blessed with 17 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

A celebration of life service will be held as soon as is deemed safe for friends and family to gather. Bill requested no flowers for himself, but rather that memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg or to a charity for the good of others.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Burch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News