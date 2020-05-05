James William ‘Bill’ Burch -- Orangeburg

Born in Chesterfield, Billy was the son of Clancy Bowman and Eleanor Gainey Burch. His brothers, Clancy Jr. and Jack, predeceased him. Bill graduated from Chesterfield High School and attended The Citadel prior to an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1952. After service in the Air Force, Bill continued his career in nuclear and civil engineering with the Atomic Energy Commission, S.C. Nuclear Advisory Board and the Departments of the Navy and the Army, receiving a commendation for energy conservation projects in Europe in the latter. After retiring and moving to Orangeburg, Bill continued to enjoy pastimes of walking, gardening and reading. He was an active member in the Lions Club, American Legion and Habitat for Humanity. Bill was a member and former trustee of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, participating in the Couples' Class, Chancel Choir and Golden Singers.