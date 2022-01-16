James Wesley Sharperson Jr. -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- James Wesley Sharperson Jr., 74, of Columbia, passed away Jan. 9, 2022, peacefully in his home.

James was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Orangeburg, the second of four sons, to the late James Wesley Sharperson Sr. and the late Georgia Ethel Baxter Sharperson.

Visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home, 4645 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the chapel of Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home in Columbia, with burial to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at Fort Jackson.

visit https:/kornegayandmoseley.com/obituary/James-SharpersonJr