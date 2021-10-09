James Wendell Addison -- North

NORTH -- James Wendell Addison, 48, of North, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at Livingston United Methodist Church, 1328 Silversprings Road, Livingston, SC 29107, with the Rev. David McManus, the Rev. Ken Addison and Mr. Charles Inglett officiating.

Mr. Addison was born in Columbia, a son of William Addison Sr. and the late Vera Humphries Addison. Wendell dearly loved his family, fishing, especially the Gamecocks and his

church where he worked with the youth, sound and was an active member of the Men's Club. He was presently employed in IT at USC Police and worked for many years in IT with Orangeburg County. Wendell loved working with his hands and was a “Jack of all Trades.” He was a member of the North Volunteer Fire Department and would help anyone in need.