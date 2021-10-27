 Skip to main content
James Troy Cope -- Knoxville, Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- James Troy Cope, 50, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Knoxville, Tennessee, following a brief illness.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct.29, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mr. Cope was born on Aug. 22, 1971, in Columbia, the son of the late Joyce Bonnette Wimberly and James Lloyd Cope Jr. He graduated from Edisto High School and attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He loved his Carolina Gamecocks.

He is predeceased by his mother; grandmother, Eloise Bonnette; and his brother-in-law, who was like a father to him, David Henry Bolton.

Troy will be forever missed.

Survivors include his children, Austin and Cade Cope; two sisters, Sandra “Sissy” Bethune (Jim), Dianne Cope Vanoni (Joe); nephews, Kyle Bolton, Brett Bethune and Ian Vanoni; nieces, Hailey Baltzegar (James), Jenna Deschamps (Brian) and Madison Vanoni.

Memorials can be made to Voluntary Ministries Outreach (VMC), Attn.: Outreach Efforts, 511 North Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Friends may visit at the home of his sister, Sandra and Jim Bethune.

