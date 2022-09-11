James Theodore Robertson Sr. -- Denmark

DENMARK -- The Rev. James Theodore “Ted” Robertson Sr., age 92, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. He was born June 6, 1930, in Barnwell to Edgar Dubose Robertson Sr. and Olive Calhoun Robertson. He attended Furman University, College of Charleston and graduated from California State University, Long Beach in 1953 with a degree in history. He received a Masters of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and was ordained to Gospel ministry in 1964. He pastored churches in Montmorenci, Port Royal, and Ehrhardt, South Carolina, served as School Director of Deer Park Baptist Church School in North Charleston, and retired from the ministry as Director of Missions for the Barnwell – Bamberg Baptist Association and Allendale-Hampton Baptist Association. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Denmark. Possessing an impressive tenor singing voice, he was active in church and community choirs for many years. He also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and other organizations in Denmark. He was an avid gardener and golfer.