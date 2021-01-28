 Skip to main content
James T. Miller -- Branchville
BRANCHVILLE -- Mr. James T. "J.T." Miller, 86, of 117 Canterbury Court, passed away, Jan. 27, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.

Family and friends may call the residence or Owens Funeral Home. The family requests non visitation or food deliveries due to COVID-19.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced.

Funeral arrangements will be entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1707 Reeves Branch Road.

