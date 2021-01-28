James T. Miller -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Mr. James T. "J.T." Miller, 86, of 117 Canterbury Court, passed away, Jan. 27, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.
Family and friends may call the residence or Owens Funeral Home. The family requests non visitation or food deliveries due to COVID-19.
Funeral arrangements are to be announced.
Funeral arrangements will be entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1707 Reeves Branch Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.