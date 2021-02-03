James T. ‘J.T.' Miller
BRANCHVILLE – A graveside service for James T. “J.T.” Miller, 86, of 117 Canterbury Court, will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 5, 2021, at Miller Private Burial, Bridge Street Extension, Branchville. The Rev. Roberta Jackson will be officiating, and the Rev. Patricia Montgomery of Zion AME will deliver the eulogy.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Owens Funeral Home. Please adhere to all CDC COVID-19 guidelines and procedures.
Funeral arrangements will be entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville at 1707 Reeves Branch Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.