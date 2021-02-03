 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James T. ‘J.T.’ Miller -- Branchville
0 comments

James T. ‘J.T.’ Miller -- Branchville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James T. ‘J.T.' Miller

BRANCHVILLE – A graveside service for James T. “J.T.” Miller, 86, of 117 Canterbury Court, will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 5, 2021, at Miller Private Burial, Bridge Street Extension, Branchville. The Rev. Roberta Jackson will be officiating, and the Rev. Patricia Montgomery of Zion AME will deliver the eulogy.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Owens Funeral Home. Please adhere to all CDC COVID-19 guidelines and procedures.

Funeral arrangements will be entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville at 1707 Reeves Branch Road.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News