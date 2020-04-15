James T. Haigler -- Orangeburg
0 comments

James T. Haigler -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James T. Haigler

ORANGEBURG -- James T. Haigler, 70, of 1358 Marshall St., died April 11, 2020

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home, Please follow all restrictions of COVID-19.

To plant a tree in memory of James Haigler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News