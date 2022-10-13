 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Stroman -- Orangeburg

James Stroman

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Stroman, 59, of 123 Tuesday Lane, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Stroman passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

