James Stroman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Stroman, 59, of 123 Tuesday Lane, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Stroman passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

