James Simmons -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Simmons, 85, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at St. Paul AME Church, Creston, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Pastor Andrew Jordan is officiating.

Mr. Simmons will be placed in the church one hour prior to funeral service.

Mr. Simmons passed away Saturday, July 2, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may visit at the residence of Mr. James Simmons, 409 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily. A mask is required during visitation.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

