James Simmons -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Simmons, 85, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg, SC.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his son, Mr. James (Sam) Simmons, Jr, 409 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, SC from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily or at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com