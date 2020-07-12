James Simmons -- Harleyville
HARLEYVILLE -- Graveside service for James E. Simmons, 71, of 528 Second Bend Road, will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Dorchester, with the Rev. Yvonne Gregg officiating.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

