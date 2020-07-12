James Simmons -- Harleyville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARLEYVILLE -- Graveside service for James E. Simmons, 71, of 528 Second Bend Road, will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Dorchester, with the Rev. Yvonne Gregg officiating.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

