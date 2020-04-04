James Sidney Ayer -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Sidney Ayer, 97, of Bamberg, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his daughter's house in Charlotte, N.C.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, at Bamberg County Memory Gardens.
Sidney was born Oct. 29, 1922, in Ehrhardt, to the late Lewis and Wilma Ayer. He retired as an electrician from Savannah River Plant and later retired from his own air conditioning and refrigeration business. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed vegetable gardening well into his 80s. He loved Bamberg and First Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and a deacon.
Sidney is survived by two daughters, June Newton of Charlotte, N.C., and Patti and Alex Florence of Stapleton, Ga. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Bishop Ayer.
Memorials may be made to Bamberg First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 355, Bamberg, SC 29003.
Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, (www.coonerfuneralhome.com), 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.