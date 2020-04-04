James Sidney Ayer -- Bamberg
James Sidney Ayer -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Sidney Ayer, 97, of Bamberg, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his daughter's house in Charlotte, N.C.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, at Bamberg County Memory Gardens.

Sidney was born Oct. 29, 1922, in Ehrhardt, to the late Lewis and Wilma Ayer. He retired as an electrician from Savannah River Plant and later retired from his own air conditioning and refrigeration business. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed vegetable gardening well into his 80s. He loved Bamberg and First Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and a deacon.

Sidney is survived by two daughters, June Newton of Charlotte, N.C., and Patti and Alex Florence of Stapleton, Ga. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Bishop Ayer.

Memorials may be made to Bamberg First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 355, Bamberg, SC 29003.

Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, (www.coonerfuneralhome.com), 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003, is assisting the family with arrangements.

