James 'Sean' Union -- Greenville

GREENVILLE -- James "Sean" Union, 44, of Greenville, passed away Dec. 24, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel.

Sean was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Johnny Union and Kaye S. Union of Orangeburg. He attended Orangeburg Preparatory School and graduated from The Citadel in 2000 with a business degree. Sean had a long career in construction sales and management. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Greenville. He loved sports, the Carolina Gamecocks, and had a passion for music. Sean was a devoted father, son and brother.

In addition to his mother, Sean is survived by his brother, Stephen Union of Dale; grandmother, Peggy Sharpe of Columbia; three children, Sam Union, Kathryn Union and Allie Union, all of Belton; and a number of beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.