James Rump -- St. Matthews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. James Rump of 416 New Hope Road., St. Matthews, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Lexington Medical Center.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Due to COVID-19, the family will receive limited friends at the residence and adhere to all precautions.

Face masks are required.