 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Rump -- St. Matthews
0 comments

James Rump -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. James Rump of 416 New Hope Road., St. Matthews, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Lexington Medical Center.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Due to COVID-19, the family will receive limited friends at the residence and adhere to all precautions.

Face masks are required.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News