James Rogers ‘Mann’ Davis Jr. -- Orangeburg
James Rogers ‘Mann’ Davis Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Rogers "Mann" Davis Jr., 30, of 126 Melvin Road, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.

Arrangements will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence, but you may reach Mr. James and Mrs. Barbara Davis at 803-707-0648 or 803-707-8547 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

