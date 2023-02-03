ELLOREE -- James Robin Hood, 77, of Elloree, husband of Ethel Shuler Hood of 58, years passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Born on June 26, 1945, in Lone Star, Robin was a son of the late Florence Wingard Hood and Mack Nathan Hood. Robin was a graduate of Elloree High School Class of 1963 and attended Orangeburg Tech. He was an Independent owner/operator for Murray Biscuit Company and Kellogg. Robin was known, and lovingly called by many, as the "Cookie Man." Robin was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church. He was a founding member of the Orangeburg Area Shag Club in 1984 and served on many other committees and groups.

Robin enjoyed fishing, traveling, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. He never missed an opportunity to watch his grandsons play golf and baseball. Robin is survived by his wife; sons, Troy Hood (Michelle) of St. Matthews and Barry Hood (Ann) of Columbia; grandsons, Justin Hood (Kailee) and Tallon and Turner Hood; brothers, Paul Hood (Susan), Michael Hood (Karla); sisters, Judy Matayabas (Wayne), Brenda Medlin, Maria Ketcherside (Jerry), and Rachel Owens; sisters-in-law, Joanne Hood and Janet Webb; brothers-in-law, James Shuler (Linda) and Ronnie Shuler (Shelvey), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Robin is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Nathan Hood, and a brother-in-law, Frankie Shuler.

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Jerusalem United Methodist Church, 7347 Old Number Six Hwy., Santee, SC 29142. Pastor Rick Atkinson is officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

The family would like to express gratitude to caregivers at Roper St. Francis West Ashley, ER and ICU for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jerusalem United Methodist Church, PO Box 366, Elloree, SC 29047. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Rd, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803)496-3434.