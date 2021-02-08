James Robert Quattlebaum Jr. -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE --James Robert Quattlebaum Jr., 78 years of age, died Thursday Feb. 4, 2021.
James was born in Branchville, a son of the late James Robert Quattlebaum and Olivia Bozard Quattlebaum, and he was the widower of the late Pauline Carlton Quattlebaum. Robert was a retired truck driver and drove for Makenzie Tank Lines for 32 years. He enjoyed fishing, watching any sports and loved finding good places to eat. He never knew a stranger.
Graveside services will be held Thursday Feb. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery near Branchville.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James Quattlebaum III and his wife, Tracey; granddaughter, Caitlyn Mace and husband, Gabe; grandson, Brent Coins; and great- granddaughter, Taylor Mace, all of Beckley, West Virginia. Also he is survived by a brother, Ernest “Tubby” Quattlebaum, of Branchville; sisters, Bernie Chavis of Neeses, Laura Ann Gruber of Round O, Hattie Riles of Sumter and Vinston Pearl Powell of Lake City; and a number of nieces and nephews.
James is preceded in death by one son, Timothy Quattlebaum.
Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com
