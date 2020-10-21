James R. Fanning Jr. -- Sandy Run

A native of the Pinehill community of Orangeburg County, he most recently resided in Sandy Run community near Columbia. A Southern Baptist minister for 50 years, he pastored eight churches in Orangeburg, Aiken, Spartanburg and Lexington counties as well as in Morristown, Tennessee. He served in various Baptist associational capacities and served one term on the executive board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention and as pastor-advisor to South Carolina Evangelists. Following retirement, he served as interim pastor at seven churches and supplied at numerous churches across the state. He continued to fulfill his greatest joy, preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ, as his health allowed until Sept. 13, 2020.