James R. Davis Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James R. Davis Jr., 30, of 126 Melvin Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Mary Alice Vanzego is officiating.

Mr. Davis passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.

Visitation was held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to Mr. James and Mrs. Barbara Davis at 803-707-0648 and 803-707-8547, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.