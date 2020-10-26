 Skip to main content
James Priester -- Ehrhardt
James Priester -- Ehrhardt

James Priester

EHRHARDT -- James Priester, 60, of 382 Jefferson St., died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at tRMC.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Old Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark. The family asks that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m.

