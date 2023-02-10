ORANGEBURG -- James Preston Richardson Jr., 85, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Graveside services with Masonic Rites will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday evening, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North.
Mr. Richardson was born in Georgetown, a son of the late James Preston Richardson Sr. and the late Mildred Ernestine Anderson Richardson. He was married to the late Carolyn Redmond Richardson for 60 years. He was the owner operator of Richardson's Exxon from 1968-1979, an active member at Bethel United Methodist Church, and Optimist Club, all while living in Charleston. He was the Past Master of Franklin Masonic Lodge 96. He was also a member of Scottish Rite, Omar Shrine Temple, Honda Patrol of OMAR Shriners and Orangeburg Shrine Club. He was the owner/operator of Honda of Orangeburg and became a member of St. John United Methodist Church after moving to Orangeburg. After retirement, he spent his time volunteering at Edisto Habitat for Humanity and Orangeburg Guardian Ad Litem Program.
Survivors include a son, James “Jimmy” Richardson (Becky) of Lexington; a daughter, Lisa Watford (Woody) of Orangeburg; brother, Billy Richardson of Ft. Lauderdale; sisters, Helen (Nick) Matthewes of Columbia and Bety Sue (Ronnie) Dubard of Greenwood, Mississippi; grandchildren, Woodrow “Trey” Watford III (Calli), Tatum Watford, Ross Richardson and Kara Richardson; great-grandchildren, Raelynn Richardson, Keaton Richardson and Karmyn Richardson.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Leonard Richardson; and a sister, Brenda Matthewes.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hosptial, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, Edisto Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 2489 Orangeburg, SC 29116 or Lexington West Camp of the Gideons, P.O. Box 452, Lexington, SC 29071.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.