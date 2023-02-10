Mr. Richardson was born in Georgetown, a son of the late James Preston Richardson Sr. and the late Mildred Ernestine Anderson Richardson. He was married to the late Carolyn Redmond Richardson for 60 years. He was the owner operator of Richardson's Exxon from 1968-1979, an active member at Bethel United Methodist Church, and Optimist Club, all while living in Charleston. He was the Past Master of Franklin Masonic Lodge 96. He was also a member of Scottish Rite, Omar Shrine Temple, Honda Patrol of OMAR Shriners and Orangeburg Shrine Club. He was the owner/operator of Honda of Orangeburg and became a member of St. John United Methodist Church after moving to Orangeburg. After retirement, he spent his time volunteering at Edisto Habitat for Humanity and Orangeburg Guardian Ad Litem Program.