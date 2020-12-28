James “Poppa” Johnson -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mr. James “Poppa” Johnson, 80, of 407 Lost Creek Drive, Columbia, will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Charcey Priester is officiating.

James Wade Johnson, affectionately called "Poppa," son of the late John Henry and Martha Baker Johnson was born on Oct. 12, 1940, in Orangeburg. After living 80 wonderful years, always happy and singing, he departed this life on Dec. 24, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.

James was educated in the public school system of Orangeburg and graduated with the Wilkinson High School class of 1960. He also attended Claflin University and Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College.

At an early age, James gave his life to the Lord and became a member of Shiloh Baptist Church In Orangeburg. He later joined St. Paul Baptist Church and was a dedicated and faithful member. He loved to sing and was a member of St. Paul's Mass Choir and Male Chorus and served as chairman over St. Paul's Sports Ministry.