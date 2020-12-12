 Skip to main content
James Patterson Sr. -- Orangeburg
James Patterson Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James Patterson Sr., 68, of 3060 Rosedale Drive, died Dec. 5, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear masks and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

