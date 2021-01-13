 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James ‘Pappy’ Elmore -- St. George
0 comments

James ‘Pappy’ Elmore -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James ‘Pappy' Elmore

ST. GEORGE -- James “Pappy” Elmore, 75, of St. George, passed away Jan. 7, 2021, at his residence.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at the funeral home, and graveside service Friday, Jan. 15, at Brown FBH Cemetery, Leisure Drive, Reevesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News