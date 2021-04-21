James O. Dupree Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James O. Dupree Sr., 85, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, surrounded by his family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. David Mitchell and Dr. David Anderson will be officiating.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Pallbearers will be Chandler Gray, Mark Hinds, Jacob Dupree Jr., Spencer Dupree, James Dupree III and Dwayne Bryant.

Mr. Dupree was born Sept. 26, 1935, in Madison, Alabama, the son of the late William Howard Dupree and the late Mary Gladys Thomas Dupree. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Dupree was a member of St. George Baptist Church, the Edisto Shrine Club, the Masons and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks.