James Monroe Walters Sr. -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- James Monroe Walters Sr., 94, husband of Barbara Walters, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Old St. George Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Tim Cook and the Rev. Steve Kittrell officiating. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. The services will be streamed through the family's Facebook page.

Monroe was born on April 28, 1926, in Reevesville, the son of the late Fred Phillip Walters Sr. and Lizzie Mae Berry Walters Doyle. He was the owner of Reevesville Red and White grocery store (1952-1965) and Monroe's Furniture (1966-1992). He was a member and deacon of Lighthouse Community Baptist Church and a past member of Old St. George Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He was also a member of Harmony Lodge #61 for 75 years.

Monroe was a devout Christian whose pride and joy was his family, especially his wife of 68 years, Barbara. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, telling stories of the “old days” and working in the yard. He was proud to be from the “Big City” of Reevesville. In 94 years, he never met a stranger.