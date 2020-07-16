James Monroe Walters Sr. -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- James Monroe Walters Sr., 94, husband of Barbara Walters, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Old St. George Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Tim Cook and the Rev. Steve Kittrell officiating. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. The services will be streamed through the family's Facebook page.
Monroe was born on April 28, 1926, in Reevesville, the son of the late Fred Phillip Walters Sr. and Lizzie Mae Berry Walters Doyle. He was the owner of Reevesville Red and White grocery store (1952-1965) and Monroe's Furniture (1966-1992). He was a member and deacon of Lighthouse Community Baptist Church and a past member of Old St. George Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He was also a member of Harmony Lodge #61 for 75 years.
Monroe was a devout Christian whose pride and joy was his family, especially his wife of 68 years, Barbara. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, telling stories of the “old days” and working in the yard. He was proud to be from the “Big City” of Reevesville. In 94 years, he never met a stranger.
He was predeceased by his stepfather, Walter T. Doyle Sr.; brothers, Fred Phillip (Barbara) Walters Jr. and Dibbon Carl (Patricia) Walters Sr.; and stepbrother, Walter T. (Billie) Doyle Jr.
Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara June Thompson; children, Olivia Walters (Paul) Wimberly and James Monroe (Monty) Walters Jr.; grandchildren, Lance Monroe (Crystal) Wimberly, Jason Wendell (Leanne) Wimberly, Juston Paul Wimberly, Landon Dale (Kelli) Wimberly, Jonathan Lynn (Angela) Wimberly, Cody Monroe (Nikki) Walters and Dalton James Walters; great-grandchildren, Austin and Avery Wimberly, Layton and Cullen Wimberly, Anna Landi and Eliza Ross Wimberly, Easton Wimberly, Emily and Ellen Neuhaus, and Harper Hickman.
Memorials may be made to Magnolia Park of Reevesville, P.O. Box 1, Reevesville, SC 29471, or the Old St. George Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 509 Old St. George Road, St. George, SC 29477.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.