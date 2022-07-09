 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Mitchel 'Mitch' Taylor -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- James Mitchel "Mitch" Taylor, 69, of St. Matthews, passed away July 7, 2022.

He was the loving husband of Linda Jolly Taylor. Mitch was loved by all and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity's of one's choice.

Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-harley-funeral-home-and-crematory-304968586272868

