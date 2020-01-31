SALLEY -- Funeral services for James Michael “Mickey” “Skidrow” Williamson, 60, of Salley, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Sam Leonard officiating. Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery.
James passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853.
