James “Marty” Martin Kinard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James “Marty” Martin Kinard,62, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, after an extended illness.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Kinard Craven, Landon Kinard, Herman Winningham, Lance Fanning, Gregory Fanning, and Brent Snell.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Marty was born on Feb. 25, 1960, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late James E. Kinard and the late Barbara Martin Kinard. Marty was known in the Orangeburg area for his baseball talent. He coached baseball for many years including being the head coach for the American Legion Post 4 and St. George Post 105.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Brenna Kofford Kinard of the home; daughter, Stephanie Kinard Turner (Thomas) of Cope; son, James Martin Kinard Jr. (Lindsey) of Orangeburg; sisters, Paige K. Mixon (Jeff) of Orangeburg; Leslie K. Jarrell (Kent) of Cope; grandchildren, Taylor, James, Aaden, Hayden, McKenna, Easton, Bryce; his special companion, Ace and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to American Stroke Association at 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.